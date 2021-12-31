Mom faces weekends in jail for denying ex-husband access to their children
Father sues for contempt of court after protracted battle to see his 11-year-old and four-year-old twins
31 December 2021 - 00:00
A Cape Town mother was warned she will go to jail if she continues deny her former husband access to their children.
The high court in Cape Town handed down the judgment after the woman, who may not be identified, defied court orders instructing her to grant her ex-spouse access to their three children...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.