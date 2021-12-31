Mom faces weekends in jail for denying ex-husband access to their children

Father sues for contempt of court after protracted battle to see his 11-year-old and four-year-old twins

A Cape Town mother was warned she will go to jail if she continues deny her former husband access to their children.



The high court in Cape Town handed down the judgment after the woman, who may not be identified, defied court orders instructing her to grant her ex-spouse access to their three children...