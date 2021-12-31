News

Will Ramaphosa survive as ANC president? Party factional battlegrounds to watch out for in 2022

Important ANC gatherings over the next few months will indicate whether the president is still in control of his party

31 December 2021 - 00:03 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA and ZIMASA MATIWANE

“It’s just a matter of five years, comrades!”

So said Ace Magashule, newly elected secretary-general of the ANC at the time, while consoling members of the ANC faction that opposed Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency...

