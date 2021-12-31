World needs to press Covid-19 reset button in 2022, say experts

As the door closes on the second year of Covid, experts say there is a good chance a modicum of normality will return in 2022.

On the horizon are a greater range of oral treatments, booster vaccine shots, cheaper tests, fewer deaths and the management of Covid as an endemic disease that we live with.

New variants, however, could be waiting in the wings to turn everything upside down.

Shabir Madhi, dean of health sciences at Wits University and a professor of vaccinology, said the peak of the Omicron-fuelled fourth wave might have come and gone but “we might still see an increase in deaths”.

Even so, those deaths will “likely be one-tenth” of what the Delta wave brought on.