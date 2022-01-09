A year on, the pain is still strong as family of slain teen prepare for trial
Son’s friend charged with murder; friend’s father also in the dock
09 January 2022 - 00:00
It is a year since Tim and Julie Edwards received a call that their 16-year-old son, Joshua, whom they had dropped off at a friend’s house, was dead.
The friend, who cannot be named as he was a minor at the time of the shooting, will stand trial for murder next month. ..
