A year on, the pain is still strong as family of slain teen prepare for trial

Son’s friend charged with murder; friend’s father also in the dock

It is a year since Tim and Julie Edwards received a call that their 16-year-old son, Joshua, whom they had dropped off at a friend’s house, was dead.



The friend, who cannot be named as he was a minor at the time of the shooting, will stand trial for murder next month. ..