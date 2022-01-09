State capture

Dudu Myeni in the dock? Don't hold your breath

Authority ill-equipped to follow Zondo's call for SAA corruption charges

It may take many months for Dudu Myeni and her SAA board colleague Yakhe Kwinana to see the inside of a courtroom, despite the evidence contained in the report on state capture released by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo this week.



Myeni and Kwinana loom large in the first 600 pages of the report, with recommendations by Zondo that they be prosecuted for corruption and fraud relating to their involvement in several contracts...