Once famous motor yacht to go under the hammer
From ruling the waves to auction-block blues: the sad fate of a superyacht
A luxury yacht once owned by Gulf royalty now lies at a mooring in Cape Town, in need of an expensive makeover
09 January 2022 - 00:00
It used to be a sultan’s dream getaway and a playground for the uber-wealthy. Twenty years later, the 45m superyacht Summit One is little more than a perch for seagulls at Cape Town docks.
The vessel, which hosted the first series of the TV show Survivor, is marooned in a legal dispute that culminated in an attachment order in the Cape Town high court late last year. It will go under an auctioneer’s hammer in March. ..
