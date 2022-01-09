Once famous motor yacht to go under the hammer

From ruling the waves to auction-block blues: the sad fate of a superyacht

A luxury yacht once owned by Gulf royalty now lies at a mooring in Cape Town, in need of an expensive makeover

It used to be a sultan’s dream getaway and a playground for the uber-wealthy. Twenty years later, the 45m superyacht Summit One is little more than a perch for seagulls at Cape Town docks.



The vessel, which hosted the first series of the TV show Survivor, is marooned in a legal dispute that culminated in an attachment order in the Cape Town high court late last year. It will go under an auctioneer’s hammer in March. ..