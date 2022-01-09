'It was devastating'- Former SAA boss details suffering at the hands of Dudu Myeni

Former acting CEO speaks of how she was emotionally and financially traumatised by the airline’s chair after standing up to her

It was supposed to be the highlight of her career, being appointed the acting CEO of the once-mighty SAA. But it turned into a nightmare that cost her six years of earnings.



Mathulwane Mpshe stood up against state capture and the all-powerful former SAA chair Dudu Myeni, who enjoyed former President Jacob Zuma’s protection when she acted against the “best interest” of the airline...