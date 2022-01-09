Sponsored content

Living Tutu’s legacy

The Kagiso Trust is organising communities through civil society support, enabling them to hold municipal authorities to account

If we don’t confront socioeconomic problems and end systems that perpetuate poverty, like corruption and maladministration, we are not living Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s legacy and have no right to be writing tributes, says Kagiso Trust board chair Mankone Ntsaba.



The Kagiso Trust was founded in 1985 by Tutu, the Rev Beyers Naudé, the Rev Frank Chikane, late Robben Island veteran Eric Molobi and others to oppose apartheid by providing support to development institutions and initiatives across a range of sectors...