Mom aims to summit Everest — on Joburg’s Westcliff stairs

Ingrid Avidon will walk up and down the Westcliff’s 210 stairs 176 times to achieve her goal of climbing 8,848m, the height of Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain

Next weekend endurance athlete Ingrid Avidon plans to conquer Mount Everest — while staying firmly put in Johannesburg.



The 51-year-old’s feat will involve climbing the Westcliff stairs — often dubbed “the stairway to heaven” — 176 times, meaning she will have ascended 8,848.86m, the height of the world’s highest mountain...