Mom aims to summit Everest — on Joburg’s Westcliff stairs
Ingrid Avidon will walk up and down the Westcliff’s 210 stairs 176 times to achieve her goal of climbing 8,848m, the height of Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain
09 January 2022 - 00:00
Next weekend endurance athlete Ingrid Avidon plans to conquer Mount Everest — while staying firmly put in Johannesburg.
The 51-year-old’s feat will involve climbing the Westcliff stairs — often dubbed “the stairway to heaven” — 176 times, meaning she will have ascended 8,848.86m, the height of the world’s highest mountain...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.