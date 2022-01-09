News

National Assembly repair bill will run to hundreds of millions, says man who designed it

Architect Jack van der Lecq was close to tears this week when he saw the building reduced to a blackened shell

09 January 2022 - 00:01

The architect who oversaw the construction of the National Assembly was close to tears this week when he saw it reduced to a blackened shell.

Jack van der Lecq was commissioned by the public works department for the project to accommodate the tricameral parliament in 1984. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. MP’s theology studies stall after plagiarism charge leads to Unisa sanction News
  3. From Ace to Senzo's alleged killers: Here are the big names who will be in the ... News
  4. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC Politics
  5. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech