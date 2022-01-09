National Assembly repair bill will run to hundreds of millions, says man who designed it

Architect Jack van der Lecq was close to tears this week when he saw the building reduced to a blackened shell

The architect who oversaw the construction of the National Assembly was close to tears this week when he saw it reduced to a blackened shell.



Jack van der Lecq was commissioned by the public works department for the project to accommodate the tricameral parliament in 1984. ..