No insurance for fire-ravaged parliament, could cost R1bn to rebuild
Taxpayers will have to foot the bill for repairs after the fire
09 January 2022 - 00:05
he houses of parliament are not insured, meaning a repair and reconstruction bill that could reach R1bn will be footed by taxpayers.
Public works acting director-general Imtiaz Fazel broke this news to parliamentary chiefs and leaders of political parties as Cape Town firefighters ended their three-day battle to save the complex of buildings in the city centre...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.