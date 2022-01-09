News

No insurance for fire-ravaged parliament, could cost R1bn to rebuild

Taxpayers will have to foot the bill for repairs after the fire

09 January 2022 - 00:05 By THABO MOKONE, ANDISIWE MAKINANA and PHILANI NOMBEMBE

he houses of parliament are not insured, meaning a repair and reconstruction bill that could reach R1bn will be footed by taxpayers.

Public works acting director-general Imtiaz Fazel broke this news to parliamentary chiefs and leaders of political parties as Cape Town firefighters ended their three-day battle to save the complex of buildings in the city centre...

