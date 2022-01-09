Omicron less likely to cause severe illness, studies show

The latest variant of the coronavirus is likely to infect lung tissue than previous strains, based on hospital admissions in SA and research on animals

Omicron is less adept at infecting lung tissue than previous variants of Covid, according to new research.



At least six studies on Omicron have been published in Europe, the UK and US, based on observations in hamsters and mice. They all suggest Omicron does less damage to people’s lungs than Delta and other variants of Covid, but it’s more likely to infect the throat...