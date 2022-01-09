SA tackles Switzerland over millions lost by investors in global pyramid scheme
The Travel Ventures International (TVI) scam sucked in thousands of local ‘investors’ who lost a total of about R4bn
09 January 2022 - 00:00
South African officials attempting to help locals snared in a R4bn pyramid scheme are demanding payment of R115m from Switzerland, which confiscated the money as “proceeds of crime”.
It was pocketed by the Bern government in 2016 after alleged Travel Ventures International (TVI) kingpin Tarun Trikha, an Indian national, handed it over in terms of a plea deal...
