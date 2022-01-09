See you on the virtual playground! - Switch to online schooling gathers pace
Government has published draft guidelines to regulate virtual learning as thousands of pupils ditch traditional schools in pandemic era
09 January 2022 - 00:00
Thousands of pupils, including beginners, are ditching traditional schools in favour of online classes this year as concerns persist about health and safety during the Covid pandemic.
The switch to virtual schooling follows the basic education department’s publication of a draft virtual schools framework that will regulate online schools...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.