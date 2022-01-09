Special requests spiked costs for Unisa VC’s official home — report

The vice-chancellor (VC) of Unisa, professor Puleng LenkaBula, requested refurbishments to her official residence that almost doubled the R1m budget, according to a report by the university.



LenkaBula, who took charge at Unisa a year ago, moved into the Pretoria property — known as Cloghereen — in October after her predecessor, professor Mandla Makhanya, vacated the premises in April...