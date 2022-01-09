This poor soul is just a scapegoat, says ‘arsonist’s’ lawyer

Man accused of starting parliament fire needs food and clothes, not laptops and crockery, attorney says

The lawyer for the man accused of torching parliament believes the real arsonist, if there is one, is roaming the streets.



Zandile Christmas Mafe’s attorney, Luvuyo Godla, painted his client as a poor and vulnerable person who is being made a scapegoat...