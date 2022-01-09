This poor soul is just a scapegoat, says ‘arsonist’s’ lawyer
Man accused of starting parliament fire needs food and clothes, not laptops and crockery, attorney says
09 January 2022 - 00:00
The lawyer for the man accused of torching parliament believes the real arsonist, if there is one, is roaming the streets.
Zandile Christmas Mafe’s attorney, Luvuyo Godla, painted his client as a poor and vulnerable person who is being made a scapegoat...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.