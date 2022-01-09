Vaal river pollution leaves foul smell hanging over smart city plan
Raw sewage and power supply problems are stalling Gauteng premier David Makhura’s ambitious, six-year-old plans to turn the area into a commercial hub
09 January 2022 - 00:00
Sewage in the Vaal River and electricity supply issues are hampering plans to turn the area into a vibrant and prosperous commercial hub with a “smart city”.
Gauteng premier David Makhura announced the ambitious Vaal River City project in Sedibeng six years ago, but the plan has been stalled by problems at the Emfuleni municipality, whose damaged waste water treatment works are spewing raw sewage into the river...
