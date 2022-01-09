News

Will Ramaphosa implement Zondo’s corruption-killing suggestions?

The recommendations are likely to have far-reaching implications for an ANC that has made an industry out of its political connections

Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist
09 January 2022 - 00:00

If recommendations contained in acting chief justice Raymond Zondo’s first of three reports on the state capture commission are implemented, they will shake the political establishment and provide citizens with a layer of protection against predatory politicians. 

The suggested measures include:..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. MP’s theology studies stall after plagiarism charge leads to Unisa sanction News
  3. From Ace to Senzo's alleged killers: Here are the big names who will be in the ... News
  4. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC Politics
  5. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech