Will Ramaphosa implement Zondo’s corruption-killing suggestions?
The recommendations are likely to have far-reaching implications for an ANC that has made an industry out of its political connections
09 January 2022 - 00:00
If recommendations contained in acting chief justice Raymond Zondo’s first of three reports on the state capture commission are implemented, they will shake the political establishment and provide citizens with a layer of protection against predatory politicians.
The suggested measures include:..
