Dispute over black-empowerment ‘fronting’ holds up R117m government payment to HCI
16 January 2022 - 00:02
Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) has for more than a year been battling the department of trade, industry & competition over R117m the department is withholding from a subsidiary-owned company amid allegations of misrepresentation of its broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) status.
The impasse has led to HCI’s B-BBEE credentials being scrutinised, with the B-BBEE Commission declining to confirm its status last year, saying the company did not meet the necessary requirements. ..
