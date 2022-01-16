Even looter’s death plunge fails to halt ransacking of old fishmeal factory

Government takes no action as public works-owned building in Hout Bay harbour is illegally stripped for scrap

A public works-owned building in the middle of a busy Cape Town harbour is being stripped in broad daylight — and the government is doing nothing to stop it.



Groups of residents from the fishing settlement of Hangberg, adjoining Hout Bay harbour, are ransacking the building under dangerous conditions despite one looter having fallen to his death late last month and another being left seriously injured...