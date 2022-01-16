High food prices to persist as SA farmers left reeling by locusts, floods and hail

Agricultural experts say the situation is serious, though the full impact is still being assessed. Consumers, meanwhile, should expect high food prices to persist

“It’s quite serious but not yet at the alarm stage,” said Andrea Campher, manager of the risk and disaster unit at Agri SA, a federation of agricultural organisations...