Hole-y war: These are the sinkholes to watch out for in Tshwane

Top geologist says maintenance and the replacement of old infrastructure is needed to stop the problem from escalating

16 January 2022 - 00:02

When Henry Grimes was driving along Heriot Drive in George last March, the last thing he expected was that his SUV would plummet nose-first into the road.

But this was the reality Grimes faced when his vehicle ended up in a sinkhole filled with water and mud...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

