Hole-y war: These are the sinkholes to watch out for in Tshwane

Top geologist says maintenance and the replacement of old infrastructure is needed to stop the problem from escalating

When Henry Grimes was driving along Heriot Drive in George last March, the last thing he expected was that his SUV would plummet nose-first into the road.



But this was the reality Grimes faced when his vehicle ended up in a sinkhole filled with water and mud...