'I'm poor but not a terrorist or insane' - Alleged parliament arsonist pleads innocence
Accused says in affidavit he is 'not a criminal but a poor person who found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time'
16 January 2022 - 00:04
Parliament suffered a major security breach two weeks ago but police took no chances on Saturday for the bail application of a destitute man accused of arson and terrorism, Zandile Mafe.
Mafe was arrested while sleeping outside parliament on the day of the fire and was “severely and violently manhandled and intimidated” by the police, according to his affidavit submitted to the Cape Town high court...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.