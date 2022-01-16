'I'm poor but not a terrorist or insane' - Alleged parliament arsonist pleads innocence

Accused says in affidavit he is 'not a criminal but a poor person who found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time'

Parliament suffered a major security breach two weeks ago but police took no chances on Saturday for the bail application of a destitute man accused of arson and terrorism, Zandile Mafe.



Mafe was arrested while sleeping outside parliament on the day of the fire and was “severely and violently manhandled and intimidated” by the police, according to his affidavit submitted to the Cape Town high court...