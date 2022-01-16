Is SA heading for the wettest summer on record? Overflowing Vaal brings a flood of problems
16 January 2022 - 00:00
Eighteen months ago, marina owner Kathy Manten was almost high and dry, with barely enough water in the Vaal Dam to keep her boats afloat.
This week she had the opposite problem. Her boat yard flooded and her harbour walls disappeared under a muddy deluge. ..
