News

Should you pay your traffic fines after Aarto court ruling? Here's what the experts say

This week’s court judgment declaring the Aarto Act unconstitutional has put fines issued under the act in doubt until February 3, when the Constitutional Court will uphold or overturn the ruling.

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
16 January 2022 - 00:00

This week’s court judgment declaring the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act unconstitutional has put fines issued under the act in limbo until February 3, when the Constitutional Court will either uphold or overturn the ruling.

The government’s planned demerit system for traffic offences, which would leave repeat offenders eventually stripped of their driver's licences, was done away with when the Pretoria high court found that the Aarto Act and all amendments must be scrapped...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | Law on driver demerit system ruled invalid: Outa wins court challenge South Africa
  2. AA welcomes court dismissal of controversial Aarto Act news
  3. KZN government says five municipalities are ready to roll out Aarto South Africa
  4. Outa asks Mbalula to rethink deadline for renewing driving licences amid ... news
  5. Transport department guilty of ‘poor planning’ for Aarto act rollout: Outa South Africa

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa declares war on fightback faction Politics
  2. 'I knew she would achieve something one day': Resident hails SBV guard who ... News
  3. No insurance for fire-ravaged parliament, could cost R1bn to rebuild News
  4. Residents ordered to stop fixing their Northern Cape town News
  5. Dudu Myeni in the dock? Don't hold your breath News

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...