Should you pay your traffic fines after Aarto court ruling? Here's what the experts say

This week’s court judgment declaring the Aarto Act unconstitutional has put fines issued under the act in doubt until February 3, when the Constitutional Court will uphold or overturn the ruling.

The government’s planned demerit system for traffic offences, which would leave repeat offenders eventually stripped of their driver's licences, was done away with when the Pretoria high court found that the Aarto Act and all amendments must be scrapped...