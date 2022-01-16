These are the groups worst hit financially by the Covid-19 pandemic

Women, blacks and the elderly are among those in SA who have been worst affected economically by the pandemic, according to a new vulnerability index.

Derek Yu, an associate professor in economics at the University of the Western Cape, decided to revise and improve upon an existing vulnerability index compiled by StatsSA in 2020, taking into account socioeconomic, demographic, housing, hygiene and health factors.

His findings have been published in a research paper titled “Revisiting the Covid-19 vulnerability index in SA”.

“I noticed StatsSA released a study in 2020 ... But I found there is still room to improve the methodology further, especially the indicators [used]," Yu said.

According to StatsSA, “vulnerability” in this context refers to the demographic and socioeconomic factors that influence the resilience of individuals and communities affected by Covid.