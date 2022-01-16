What shall it profit a man to gain the whole world? Prophet who dropped R1.3m at a club wants to tell you

Zimbabwean pastor Passion Java, who likes to be paid for his prayers, drops R1.3m at a Pretoria nightclub

If you want to live the lifestyle of a jet-setter millionaire preacher, Zimbabwe's Passion Java promises to show you how. But you’ll have to pay for the privilege.



The self-proclaimed prophet, who dropped R1.3m at a Pretoria club this week, has made hundreds of millions through the “business of religion”...