Company implicated in state capture report eyes another lucrative state contract
Swissport says it disagrees with the findings of the Zondo commission
23 January 2022 - 00:00
Swissport, which is at the centre of alleged corruption at South African Airways (SAA) unearthed by the commission of inquiry into state capture, says it disagrees with acting chief justice Raymond Zondo’s findings and that is why it is bidding for a tender at SA’s airports.
The most-mentioned company in the first part of Zondo’s report, Swissport confirmed it would be responding to a tender for licensing to provide ground-handling services at airports under the control of Airports Company SA (Acsa)...
