Drunken principal gets his job back but faces sexual harassment and cash inquiries

Arbiter upholds a finding that the school head was drunk at work but calls for further investigations after dismissing harassment charge on technical grounds

A high-school principal fired for being drunk at work and sexually harassing a colleague will return to his job this week and collect more than R600,000 in back pay.



But Michael Koopman, who has been in charge of Bellville Technical High School in Cape Town since 2014, isn’t out of the woods yet...