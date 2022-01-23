Experts warn against quick ending of Covid state of disaster

Business for SA's Martin Kingston also cautioned against acting in haste.

“We think there needs to be a streamlined and seamless process of integrating [regulations] and as business, alongside all the other social partners in Nedlac, we have asked to be part of that process so that it can be efficient,” Kingston said.

University of Cape Town medical historian Mandisa Mbali said the latest one-month extension of the state of disaster to February 15 underlined gaps in public health and crisis management.

“We need to ask about the extent to which the Disaster Management Act is fit for purpose in the medium to long term,” Mbali said.

An alternative, such as legislation on global health emergencies, “could ensure more societal buy-in to measures to address the pandemic and any future pandemics of this nature. It would also encourage transparency and accountability through open public participation processes and more tailored parliamentary debates on Covid-19 measures.”

Mbali said the way HIV/Aids is managed provides a template for Covid. “We have policy-related structures such as the South African National Aids Council. It produces five-year national strategic plans. We could follow such an approach to develop Covid-19 policies.”

Professor of infectious diseases at Stellenbosch University Wolfgang Preiser said: “If sensible, low-impact measures can be upheld without the state of disaster, fine. If not, perhaps legislation should be introduced to allow for that, so that the state of disaster can end but clever measures are still taken.”

Preiser said it was time to “move ahead and learn to live with the virus” but this did not mean “abandoning everything and pretending there is no virus”.

He cited universal vaccination and masking in certain situations as examples of measures that should be retained.