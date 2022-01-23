News

Family of man killed during student protest sues police for R56m

Mthokozisi Ntumba's family also asks court to order police to set up an education fund for youth affected by police brutality

23 January 2022 - 00:00 By FRANNY RABKIN

The family of Mthokozisi Ntumba — allegedly killed by the police during a student protest in Braamfontein in March last year — is suing the state for more than R56m.

Ntumba’s death caused an outcry, and again raised questions about police brutality and the use of rubber bullets during protests. The 35-year-old had not been involved in the protest, but was coming out of a clinic after consulting a doctor about a stomach ache when the incident happened...

