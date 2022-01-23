News

Grim outlook for matrics seeking jobs

Soaring unemployment levels mean those who don't study further will be lucky to get even menial employment

Prega Govender Journalist
23 January 2022 - 00:00

Battered by two years of disrupted education, the class of 2021 faces a dire future as they enter the job market amid unprecedented unemployment levels. 

Experts and academics predict that as many as seven out of 10 matrics looking for a job  this year will not find one. The latest matric cohort is the largest ever in SA, and education over the past two years has been severely disrupted by Covid lockdowns...

