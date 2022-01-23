News

Court

‘He said he was sorry, but it wasn’t real’: Leigh Matthews’s killer is denied parole

The murdered woman’s parents succeed in convincing the parole board during an agonising, day-long hearing to keep Donovan Moodley in jail, where he is serving a life sentence for murder

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
23 January 2022 - 00:00

Leigh Matthews’s mother Sharon broke down in tears on Friday when her daughter’s murderer, Donovan Moodley, told her that when he obtained a law degree in jail he felt sad Leigh had died before she, too, could graduate. 

“He said he was sorry, but it wasn’t real,” Sharon said. “It was a narcissistic psychopath reading from a script he wrote to show remorse.”..

