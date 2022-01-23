KZN man’s hand severed in muti crime saved through rare replantation surgery

Man is believed to be the first survivor of a muti crime involving a hand amputation

The reattachment of his severed hand, which had been chopped off in what is believed to be a muti-related crime, was like something out of a Hollywood movie for a KwaZulu-Natal man.



The man, identified by the pseudonym Bongani, is believed to be the first survivor of a muti crime involving a hand amputation and he has shared his ordeal with occupational therapy experts in a newly published study...