KZN man’s hand severed in muti crime saved through rare replantation surgery
Man is believed to be the first survivor of a muti crime involving a hand amputation
23 January 2022 - 00:00
The reattachment of his severed hand, which had been chopped off in what is believed to be a muti-related crime, was like something out of a Hollywood movie for a KwaZulu-Natal man.
The man, identified by the pseudonym Bongani, is believed to be the first survivor of a muti crime involving a hand amputation and he has shared his ordeal with occupational therapy experts in a newly published study...
