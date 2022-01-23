Mogoeng’s choice: apologise or go to court on review

The former chief justice has 10 days to decide

Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has until February 3 to decide whether he will unconditionally apologise for becoming involved in political controversy or go to court to review the decision that he is guilty of misconduct.



He has no more avenues of appeal open to him under the Judicial Service Commission Act after an appellate panel of the Judicial Conduct Committee this week rejected his appeal. The finding is the first time a chief justice has been found guilty of misconduct...