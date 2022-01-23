Racing gallops back from brink in slipstream of Cape ‘people’s horse’
Kommetdieding will try to achieve the rare feat this weekend of consecutive victories in the July and the Met
23 January 2022 - 00:00
In a Cape Flats fairy tale, an “ugly” horse bought for R55,000 has rescued the soul of horseracing from being captured by Markus Jooste and his cronies.
Five-year-old Kommetdieding, bought at a farm sale by little-known Grassy Park businessman Ashwin Reynolds, won its first four races and is now the favourite for next weekend’s Cape Met — after winning last year’s Durban July. ..
