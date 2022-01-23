News

Disaster

Residents relive hellish experience in flood-prone Ladysmith

35 years after being stranded on the roof of their home due to floods in Ladysmith, a family relived the experience this week

23 January 2022 - 00:00 By ORRIN SINGH and KGAUGELO MASWENENG

Feroza Kharva was 23 in 1987 when her family stood on the roof of their home in King Street in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, waiting for the army to rescue them.

Their house had been almost entirely submerged when the banks of the Klip River — less than 100m away — burst due to torrential rains, flooding streets, homes, businesses and places of worship in the town...

