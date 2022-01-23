Transport

Transnet shaken by leak of secret device

The head of security at Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) has been implicated in how a top-secret piece of technology developed by Transnet engineers ended up in the hands of a service provider.



Marius Bennett, general manager for safety and security at the Transnet subsidiary, was suspended from December to January after TFR technicians spotted Transnet’s patented prototype Contact Wire Reflector (CWR) at the Roodepoort offices of Fidelity Security Services during a benchmarking visit in November last year...