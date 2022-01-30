Interviews for SA’s new chief justice kick off on Tuesday

The four shortlisted contenders, including Raymond Zondo, compete for top judiciary job in a four-day process

SA is a step closer to getting its next chief justice as interviews of shortlisted candidates are set to start on Tuesday.



In November, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, high court judge president Dunstan Mlambo, Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mandisa Maya had been put forward as the final candidates for the post. ..