KZN municipality calls on residents to pay for street signs — and they’re all for it

Municipality partners with nonprofit organisation Love Howick to manage the receipt of the donations and the manufacture of the signs

The mayor of uMngeni municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, Christopher Pappas, made an unusual request this week — he called on residents to dig into their pockets to pay for street signs.



And residents in the heart of the Midlands have come out in support of the call — with R6,600 already donated, as well as poles for the signs...