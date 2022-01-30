KZN municipality calls on residents to pay for street signs — and they’re all for it
Municipality partners with nonprofit organisation Love Howick to manage the receipt of the donations and the manufacture of the signs
30 January 2022 - 00:00
The mayor of uMngeni municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, Christopher Pappas, made an unusual request this week — he called on residents to dig into their pockets to pay for street signs.
And residents in the heart of the Midlands have come out in support of the call — with R6,600 already donated, as well as poles for the signs...
