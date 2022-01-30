SA crew plan to make history in Antarctica in hunt for lost ship

The SA Agulhas II sets sail next weekend to search for the Endurance, the lost ship of polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton

A South African crew hope to make history this summer in a daring mission to locate a legendary ship that sank in Antarctica more than a century ago.



The SA Agulhas II sets sail next weekend to the Weddell Sea to look for the Endurance, the lost ship of early 20th century polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton...