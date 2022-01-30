SABC's ousted head of news to challenge dismissal in court
Political reasons for firing cited by editors' forum as Phathiswa Magopeni slates 'flawed' disciplinary process
30 January 2022 - 00:02
The SABC's ousted head of news Phathiswa Magopeni intends to challenge the disciplinary process that led to her dismissal, describing it as flawed.
Speaking to the Sunday Times a day after she was axed, Magopeni said she is taking the public broadcaster to court...
