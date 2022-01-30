SABC's ousted head of news to challenge dismissal in court

Political reasons for firing cited by editors' forum as Phathiswa Magopeni slates 'flawed' disciplinary process

The SABC's ousted head of news Phathiswa Magopeni intends to challenge the disciplinary process that led to her dismissal, describing it as flawed.



Speaking to the Sunday Times a day after she was axed, Magopeni said she is taking the public broadcaster to court...