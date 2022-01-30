News

SABC's ousted head of news to challenge dismissal in court

Political reasons for firing cited by editors' forum as Phathiswa Magopeni slates 'flawed' disciplinary process

30 January 2022 - 00:02

The SABC's ousted head of news Phathiswa Magopeni intends to challenge the disciplinary process that led to her dismissal, describing it as flawed.

Speaking to the Sunday Times a day after she was axed, Magopeni said she is taking the public broadcaster to court...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How R4m theft fugitive hid in plain sight for two years News
  2. Sisulu out in the cold as NEC urges Ramaphosa to waste no time in dealing with ... News
  3. Transnet shaken by leak of secret device News
  4. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics
  5. Passengers stranded over festive season in Prasa’s R100m long-distance rail ... News

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...