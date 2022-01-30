Speedy payday: RTIA offers its execs staggering annual increases

The state entity in charge of raking in traffic fines pays its executives eye-watering remuneration that in some cases has led to them doubling or tripling their pay from one year to the next.



A Sunday Times probe into the financial records of the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) — set up to oversee the introduction of the abortive Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act — reveals that over five years, its executive team went from earning an average of R1.3m each per annum to R7.5m...