News

Suspended MEC Albert Fritz’s ‘victims’ said to be young DA members

DA's suspended community safety MEC alleged to have hounded young staffers for sex on work trips

30 January 2022 - 00:05

Suspended Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz allegedly bombarded young women with late-night messages asking them to come to his room during out-of-town trips.

It is apparent from a thread of messages seen by the Sunday Times that Fritz and one of his alleged victims, who appeared to work in his department, were on a work trip. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How R4m theft fugitive hid in plain sight for two years News
  2. Sisulu out in the cold as NEC urges Ramaphosa to waste no time in dealing with ... News
  3. Transnet shaken by leak of secret device News
  4. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics
  5. Passengers stranded over festive season in Prasa’s R100m long-distance rail ... News

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...