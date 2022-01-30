Suspended MEC Albert Fritz’s ‘victims’ said to be young DA members

DA's suspended community safety MEC alleged to have hounded young staffers for sex on work trips

Suspended Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz allegedly bombarded young women with late-night messages asking them to come to his room during out-of-town trips.



It is apparent from a thread of messages seen by the Sunday Times that Fritz and one of his alleged victims, who appeared to work in his department, were on a work trip. ..