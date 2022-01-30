Suspended MEC Albert Fritz’s ‘victims’ said to be young DA members
DA's suspended community safety MEC alleged to have hounded young staffers for sex on work trips
30 January 2022 - 00:05
Suspended Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz allegedly bombarded young women with late-night messages asking them to come to his room during out-of-town trips.
It is apparent from a thread of messages seen by the Sunday Times that Fritz and one of his alleged victims, who appeared to work in his department, were on a work trip. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.