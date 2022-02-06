Khoi divided as they lock horns over development at site of their first victory

The Khoi won their first battle against European soldiers but 500 years later they are fighting for the crumbs of a R4.6bn development on their ancestral land.

Dissatisfaction over the River Club development on the banks of Cape Town’s Liesbeek River this week flared into a slanging match between Khoi leaders on opposite sides of the building line. ..