Mandisa Maya recommended for chief justice post — but legal action looms over 'irrational' process

JSC process slated even as first woman in SA history gets nod as top jurist

06 February 2022 - 00:05 By FRANNY RABKIN, ANDISIWE MAKINANA, ZIMASA MATIWANE and GILL GIFFORD

In an historic step for SA's judiciary, Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya was last night recommended as the country's first female chief justice.

The decision, after more than eight hours of deliberation by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), was announced by JSC spokesperson Dali Mpofu, who said Maya was chosen by a majority vote...

