Mandisa Maya recommended for chief justice post — but legal action looms over 'irrational' process
JSC process slated even as first woman in SA history gets nod as top jurist
06 February 2022 - 00:05
In an historic step for SA's judiciary, Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya was last night recommended as the country's first female chief justice.
The decision, after more than eight hours of deliberation by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), was announced by JSC spokesperson Dali Mpofu, who said Maya was chosen by a majority vote...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.