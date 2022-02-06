Political grandstanding, sexism and slander mar JSC interviews for chief justice

The shambolic interviews held this week to assist President Cyril Ramaphosa decide on SA’s new chief justice may have been more of a hindrance than a help

With the judiciary under unprecedented attack from political factions, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews, which started on Tuesday, at times degenerated into slanging matches, sexist comments, inappropriate questions and political grandstanding...