News

Political grandstanding, sexism and slander mar JSC interviews for chief justice

The shambolic interviews held this week to assist President Cyril Ramaphosa decide on SA’s new chief justice may have been more of a hindrance than a help

06 February 2022 - 00:00 By NOMAHLUBI SONJICA and ERNEST MABUZA

The shambolic interviews held this week to assist President Cyril Ramaphosa decide on SA’s new chief justice may have been more of a hindrance than a help.

With the judiciary under unprecedented attack from political factions, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews, which started on Tuesday, at times degenerated into slanging matches, sexist comments, inappropriate questions and political grandstanding...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Shouting match between Malema and Lamola at JSC hearing as body ... Multimedia
  2. 'Forced by the law': Mogoeng Mogoeng apologises for pro-Israel comments South Africa

Most read

  1. The questions Scopa wants Cyril Ramaphosa to answer Politics
  2. Suspended MEC Albert Fritz’s ‘victims’ said to be young DA members News
  3. Speedy payday: RTIA offers its execs staggering annual increases News
  4. Sisulu out in the cold as NEC urges Ramaphosa to waste no time in dealing with ... News
  5. 'He apologised & must stay'- Ali Bacher defends Mark Boucher amid alleged ... News

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...