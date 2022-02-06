SA parties like it's 2019 as crowds, traffic jams and fun dispel Covid-19 gloom

The president's family meetings have stopped, traffic jams and packed clubs are back, and many office workers and schoolchildren feel like it’s 2019 all over again.

Hospitals are able to refocus on services that fell by the wayside during the height of the pandemic and there are signs the state of disaster will officially end soon.

The department of health has warned, however, that the crisis is not over and reminded South Africans that “many are still in ICU and on ventilators and many are losing their lives, and the only way to get close to normal safety is for more people to get vaccinated or the eligible to get their boosters”.

Africa’s busiest leisure hub, the V&A Waterfront, is seeing numbers close to a pre-pandemic world. Its retail sales executive, Alex Kabalin, said: “December 2021 saw an increase in excess of 30% over the same period in 2020, returning to almost 90% of pre-pandemic levels.”