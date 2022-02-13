News

ANC backed Mandisa Maya for chief justice in November

Ramaphosa's consultation with party leaders counters perceptions that ANC was for Mlambo and EFF for Maya

Franny Rabkin journalist
13 February 2022 - 00:00

As far back as November, the ANC backed Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya to be appointed chief justice, according to a letter sent by ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina to the president last year.

The letter was part of a consultation process between the president and leaders of all political parties in parliament — the other leg of the nonbinding consultation mandated by the constitution before the president appoints a chief justice...

