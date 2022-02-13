ANC backed Mandisa Maya for chief justice in November
Ramaphosa's consultation with party leaders counters perceptions that ANC was for Mlambo and EFF for Maya
13 February 2022 - 00:00
As far back as November, the ANC backed Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya to be appointed chief justice, according to a letter sent by ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina to the president last year.
The letter was part of a consultation process between the president and leaders of all political parties in parliament — the other leg of the nonbinding consultation mandated by the constitution before the president appoints a chief justice...
