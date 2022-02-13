News

Call to cancel Dusi Canoe Marathon due to poor water quality

Tests by water treatment companies reveal “extremely high” levels of E coli in parts of the Msunduzi and Umgeni rivers that can cause diarrhoea, vomiting and nausea

13 February 2022 - 00:00

With the Dusi Canoe Marathon set to take place from Pietermaritzburg to Durban next weekend, conservationists are closely monitoring the quality of the water as environmentalists are calling for the iconic event to be cancelled.

Environmental group Adopt-A-River mounted a 12-week sampling programme with water treatment company Talbot to assess the quality of the water in areas of concern, including parts of the Dusi route...

